Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Spanish and Italian Marines Participate in Lisa Azul 2024 [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Spanish and Italian Marines Participate in Lisa Azul 2024

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 26, 2024) U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company Europe (FASTEUR) participate in a soccer game alongside Spanish and Italian marines during the conclusion of Lisa Azul 2024 onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Sept. 26, 2024. Lisa Azul is an annual training exercise onboard Naval Station Rota that aims to grow infantry combat skills while also building military cohesion, camaraderie, and overall effectiveness alongside allied armed forces. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 05:35
    Photo ID: 8687057
    VIRIN: 240926-N-NC885-1387
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Spanish and Italian Marines Participate in Lisa Azul 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Spanish and Italian Marines Participate in Lisa Azul 2024
    U.S., Spanish and Italian Marines Participate in Lisa Azul 2024
    U.S., Spanish and Italian Marines Participate in Lisa Azul 2024
    U.S., Spanish and Italian Marines Participate in Lisa Azul 2024
    U.S., Spanish and Italian Marines Participate in Lisa Azul 2024
    U.S., Spanish and Italian Marines Participate in Lisa Azul 2024
    U.S., Spanish and Italian Marines Participate in Lisa Azul 2024
    U.S., Spanish and Italian Marines Participate in Lisa Azul 2024
    U.S., Spanish and Italian Marines Participate in Lisa Azul 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSTA Rota
    Italian
    Spanish
    Marines
    Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download