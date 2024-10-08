U.S., Spanish and Italian Marines Participate in Lisa Azul 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 26, 2024) U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company Europe (FASTEUR) participate in a soccer game alongside Spanish and Italian marines during the conclusion of Lisa Azul 2024 onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Sept. 26, 2024. Lisa Azul is an annual training exercise onboard Naval Station Rota that aims to grow infantry combat skills while also building military cohesion, camaraderie, and overall effectiveness alongside allied armed forces. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)