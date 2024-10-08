Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241007-N-NO999-2004 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 7, 2024) A U.S. Navy Gas Turbine System (Mechanical) attaches a gasket to fuel station seven aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). (Official U.S. Navy photo)