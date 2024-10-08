Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Francisco Fleet Week 2024: NRSW Woodwind Quintet at San Francisco Zoo [Image 10 of 12]

    San Francisco Fleet Week 2024: NRSW Woodwind Quintet at San Francisco Zoo

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    Navy Region Southwest

    The Navy Region Southwest Woodwind Quintet poses with staff from the Navy Environmental Team and zoo staff at the San Francisco Zoo in San Francisco during San Francisco Fleet Week Oct. 8, 2024. San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 00:42
    Photo ID: 8686773
    VIRIN: 241008-N-BT947-2184
    Resolution: 5714x3809
    Size: 6.86 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, San Francisco Fleet Week 2024: NRSW Woodwind Quintet at San Francisco Zoo [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SanFranciscoFleetWeek
    SFFW2024
    CaliFleetWeeks
    SFFW24

