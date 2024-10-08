Soldiers assigned to The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” perform a side-by-side concert with college music students at the Center for the Arts at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. This community concert featured multiple ensembles from the university, as well as clarinet soloists Staff Sgt. J.J. Milakovich and Staff Sgt. Charles Sonoda. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, October 1, 2024.
Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 22:39
Photo ID:
|8686704
VIRIN:
|241001-A-BN614-6799
Resolution:
|4935x3290
Size:
|1.36 MB
Location:
|FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Army Band performs jointly with George Mason University music students in community concert [Image 36 of 36], by SSG Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.