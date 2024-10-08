The U.S. Army Band performs jointly with George Mason University music students in community concert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” perform a side-by-side concert with college music students at the Center for the Arts at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. This community concert featured multiple ensembles from the university, as well as clarinet soloists Staff Sgt. J.J. Milakovich and Staff Sgt. Charles Sonoda. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, October 1, 2024.