    The U.S. Army Band performs jointly with George Mason University music students in community concert [Image 29 of 36]

    The U.S. Army Band performs jointly with George Mason University music students in community concert

    FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    Soldiers assigned to The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” perform a side-by-side concert with college music students at the Center for the Arts at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. This community concert featured multiple ensembles from the university, as well as clarinet soloists Staff Sgt. J.J. Milakovich and Staff Sgt. Charles Sonoda. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, October 1, 2024.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 22:39
    Photo ID: 8686696
    VIRIN: 241001-A-BN614-9447
    Resolution: 4612x3075
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, US
    flute
    concert band
    George Mason University
    community engagement
    clarinet
    education outreach

