JPMRC 25-01 Airdrop

U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III’s fly over the Pacific Ocean during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) airdrop exercise Oct. 7, 2024. The JPMRC is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in JPMRC 25-01 highlights our commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific and includes over 11,200 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force and military elements from Malaysia, New Zealand,Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Maldives, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)