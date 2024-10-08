Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC 25-01 Airdrop

    JPMRC 25-01 Airdrop

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III’s fly over the Pacific Ocean during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) airdrop exercise Oct. 7, 2024. The JPMRC is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in JPMRC 25-01 highlights our commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific and includes over 11,200 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force and military elements from Malaysia, New Zealand,Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Maldives, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, JPMRC 25-01 Airdrop [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIANG
    Partnership
    Readiness
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

