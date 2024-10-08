Press Conference onboard USS Tripoli | SFFW 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rubi PerezCruz speaks with local media on the flight deck of the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), moored at Pier 30/32 in San Francisco, as part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2024, October 8. SFFW, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)