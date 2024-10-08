Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VA Advisory Committee on Tribal and Indian Affairs Washington, D.C. September 2024

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    MSG Lorena Wilson briefs the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee on Tribal and Indian Affairs on September 25, 2024, about Soldier For Life and issues impacting Soldiers For Life of Native American heritage.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 18:29
