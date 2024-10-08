MSG Lorena Wilson briefs the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee on Tribal and Indian Affairs on September 25, 2024, about Soldier For Life and issues impacting Soldiers For Life of Native American heritage.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 18:29
|Photo ID:
|8686311
|VIRIN:
|240925-A-A0025-1001
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|334.5 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VA Advisory Committee on Tribal and Indian Affairs Washington, D.C. September 2024, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.