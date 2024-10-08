Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Norfolk District conducts debris assessment engagements in Southwestern Virginia with City, State, and Federal Agencies in support of Tropical Storm Helene disaster response. [Image 25 of 25]

    USACE Norfolk District conducts debris assessment engagements in Southwestern Virginia with City, State, and Federal Agencies in support of Tropical Storm Helene disaster response.

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Breeana Harris 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    LTC Anthony Funkhouser, Deputy Commander of USACE Norfolk District, and Robert Angrisani, Chief of Emergency Management, Norfolk District, assess the extensive debris in Claytor Lake, VA, following Tropical Storm Helene.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 17:16
    Photo ID: 8686169
    VIRIN: 241001-A-OG515-6470
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.73 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    This work, USACE Norfolk District conducts debris assessment engagements in Southwestern Virginia with City, State, and Federal Agencies in support of Tropical Storm Helene disaster response. [Image 25 of 25], by Breeana Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    FEMA
    Norfolk District
    VDEM
    Hurricane Helene
    Tropical Storm Helen

