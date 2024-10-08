U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers from the Miami/Tampa/Atlanta Field Offices monitor and prepare for response operations ahead of Hurricane Milton striking the region, on Oct. 7, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 16:14
|Photo ID:
|8686011
|VIRIN:
|241006-H-D0456-1004
|Resolution:
|4032x2268
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Milton, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
