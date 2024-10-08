Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Milton

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Milton

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers from the Miami/Tampa/Atlanta Field Offices monitor and prepare for response operations ahead of Hurricane Milton striking the region, on Oct. 7, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 16:14
    Photo ID: 8686002
    VIRIN: 241006-H-D0456-1002
    Resolution: 3503x2495
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Milton, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane Milton
    cbpmilton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download