JBAB honors 36th National Disability Employment Awareness Month

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton, senior enlisted leader of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and command chief of the 11th Wing, signs the proclamation for National Disability Employment Awareness Month at JBAB, Washington, D.C., Oct. 8, 2024. NDEAM highlights and promotes diversity, inclusion and to commit to building a society that values dignity and respect for every individual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 16:02
|Photo ID:
|8686000
|VIRIN:
|241008-F-TO650-1020
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.63 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
