JBAB honors 36th National Disability Employment Awareness Month

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. David Rosengaft, superintendent and trombonist with the U.S. Air Force Band Ceremonial Brass, signs the proclamation for National Disability Employment Awareness Month at JBAB, Washington, D.C., Oct. 8, 2024. NDEAM highlights and promotes diversity, inclusion and to commit to building a society that values dignity and respect for every individual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)