    JBAB honors 36th National Disability Employment Awareness Month

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan A. F. Crowley, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, discusses the importance of honoring National Disability Employment Awareness Month after the proclamation signing at JBAB, Washington, D.C., Oct. 8, 2024. NDEAM highlights and promotes diversity, inclusion and to commit to building a society that values dignity and respect for every individual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 16:02
    Photo ID: 8685996
    VIRIN: 241008-F-TO650-1038
    Resolution: 5896x3923
    Size: 11.26 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBAB honors 36th National Disability Employment Awareness Month [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bolling Air Force Base
    AFDW
    11th Wing
    National Disability Employment Awareness Month
    proclamation signing

