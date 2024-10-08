JBAB honors 36th National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan A. F. Crowley, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, discusses the importance of honoring National Disability Employment Awareness Month after the proclamation signing at JBAB, Washington, D.C., Oct. 8, 2024. NDEAM highlights and promotes diversity, inclusion and to commit to building a society that values dignity and respect for every individual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)