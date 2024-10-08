Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Disaster Survivor Assistance Crew #1 Canvassing a Neighborhood on Tyndall Drive in Valdosta. Georgia [Image 9 of 9]

    Disaster Survivor Assistance Crew #1 Canvassing a Neighborhood on Tyndall Drive in Valdosta. Georgia

    VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Visual Imagery FEMA 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Valdosta, Ga. (Oct. 7, 2024) - DSA Crew #1 is canvassing a damaged neighborhood on Tyndall Drive in Valdosta, Georgia. The crew is offering on-the-spot FEMA assistance registration and making residents aware of the newly opened Disaster Recovery Center within their community.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 15:49
    Photo ID: 8685957
    VIRIN: 241007-D-AW394-2321
    Resolution: 6240x3512
    Size: 15.24 MB
    Location: VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Disaster Survivor Assistance Crew #1 Canvassing a Neighborhood on Tyndall Drive in Valdosta. Georgia [Image 9 of 9], by Visual Imagery FEMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HurricaneHelene24

