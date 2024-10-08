Disaster Survivor Assistance Crew #1 Canvassing a Neighborhood on Tyndall Drive in Valdosta. Georgia

Valdosta, Ga. (Oct. 7, 2024) - DSA Crew #1 is canvassing a damaged neighborhood on Tyndall Drive in Valdosta, Georgia. The crew is offering on-the-spot FEMA assistance registration and making residents aware of the newly opened Disaster Recovery Center within their community.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 15:50
|Photo ID:
|8685891
|VIRIN:
|241007-D-AW394-8445
|Resolution:
|6086x3423
|Size:
|21.75 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
