101st Airborne Division Soldiers Assist In Marshall North Carolina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, recovers flags from an American Legion Post impacted by Hurricane Helene in Marshall, N.C. on 8 Oct. 2024. Marshall saw water levels surge over 20 feet, sweeping away structures as well as residents’ vehicles and belongings. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)