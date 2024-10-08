Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Airborne Division Soldiers Assist In Marshall North Carolina [Image 5 of 5]

    101st Airborne Division Soldiers Assist In Marshall North Carolina

    MARSHALL, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, recovers flags from an American Legion Post impacted by Hurricane Helene in Marshall, N.C. on 8 Oct. 2024. Marshall saw water levels surge over 20 feet, sweeping away structures as well as residents’ vehicles and belongings. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 14:18
    Photo ID: 8685601
    VIRIN: 241008-A-SM410-3005
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 4.53 MB
    MARSHALL, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    101st Airborne Division
    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    Hurricane Helene
    24DoDHurricane

