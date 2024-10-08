101st Airborne Division Soldiers Assist In Marshall North Carolina

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, recovers flags from an American Legion Post impacted by Hurricane Helene in Marshall, N.C. on 8 Oct. 2024. Marshall saw water levels surge over 20 feet, sweeping away structures as well as residents’ vehicles and belongings. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)
