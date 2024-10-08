Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Teams Reach Survivors After Hurricane Helene [Image 6 of 9]

    FEMA Teams Reach Survivors After Hurricane Helene

    NEWPORT, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Robert Kaufmann 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Newport, Tenn. (Oct. 7, 2024) - Tennessee State Troopers escort FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams into neighborhoods as they go door-to-door reaching out to survivors affected by Hurricane Helene.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 14:22
    Photo ID: 8685598
    VIRIN: 241007-O-RK738-5091
    Resolution: 5123x2882
    Size: 6.52 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, TENNESSEE, US
    This work, FEMA Teams Reach Survivors After Hurricane Helene [Image 9 of 9], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HurricaneHelene24

