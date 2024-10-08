Sitting Pretty

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Bell UH-1 Iroquois attached to the 37th Helicopter Squadron sits on a helipad at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Oct. 3, 2024. The 37 HS provides helicopter security response for the 90th Missile Wing as well as transport of tactical response force teams in support of launch facility denial, recapture and convoy operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)