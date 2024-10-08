Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sitting Pretty [Image 2 of 3]

    Sitting Pretty

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    A Bell UH-1 Iroquois attached to the 37th Helicopter Squadron sits on a helipad at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Oct. 3, 2024. The 37 HS provides helicopter security response for the 90th Missile Wing as well as transport of tactical response force teams in support of launch facility denial, recapture and convoy operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

