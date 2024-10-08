Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DSA Teams Canvass Areas in Washington County in Virginia Affected by Hurricane Helene [Image 1 of 2]

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Visual Imagery FEMA 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Washington County, VA - Members of a FEMA Disaster Survivor Assessment team speak with a survivor. FEMA encourages all survivors to register for assistance at disasterassistance.gov, call (800) 621-3361 or download the FEMA app. (FEMA Photo by Philip Maramba/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 11:31
    Photo ID: 8685124
    VIRIN: 241006-D-AW394-6080
    Resolution: 4761x3174
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    HurricaneHelene24

