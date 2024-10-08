Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, answers Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Center Jacksonville staff questions during an All-Hands Call Oct. 3.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 11:01
|Photo ID:
|8685009
|VIRIN:
|241003-N-ME175-1003
|Resolution:
|2442x1516
|Size:
|481.99 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMFL CO Brown visits Naval Hospital Jacksonville [Image 4 of 4], by Julie Lucas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.