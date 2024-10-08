Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMFL CO Brown visits Naval Hospital Jacksonville [Image 2 of 4]

    NMFL CO Brown visits Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Julie Lucas 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, greets Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Center Jacksonville directors during his visit Oct. 3. After a few briefs, Brown toured the several clinics in the facility.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 11:01
    Photo ID: 8685008
    VIRIN: 241003-N-ME175-1002
    Resolution: 2220x1223
    Size: 359.03 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
