    NMFL CO Brown visits Naval Hospital Jacksonville [Image 1 of 4]

    NMFL CO Brown visits Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Julie Lucas 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, greets TRICARE Operations Department Head Diane Troyano during his visit to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Center Jacksonville Oct. 3. Brown and Troyano worked together previously when Brown was the executive officer at the facility.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 11:01
    Photo ID: 8685007
    VIRIN: 241003-N-ME175-1001
    Resolution: 1762x2442
    Size: 647.87 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, NMFL CO Brown visits Naval Hospital Jacksonville [Image 4 of 4], by Julie Lucas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

