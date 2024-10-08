Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCP WELCOMES J1 AND J8 TEAM MEMBERS

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by William Epperson 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    NMCP welcomed the J1 and J8 team who are financial and staffing personnel to attend meetings for assessment of future needs of the command, Oct. 8.

    TAGS

    #NMCP #NMRTCP

