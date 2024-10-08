Fire Prevention Week starts at Spangdahlem Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, signs the 2024 Fire Prevention Week Proclamation at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 4, 2024. This proclamation signing is an annual occurrence conducted to demonstrate the commander’s commitment to increasing the installation's education about fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)