    Fire Prevention Week starts at Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 4 of 4]

    Fire Prevention Week starts at Spangdahlem Air Base

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, signs the 2024 Fire Prevention Week Proclamation at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 4, 2024. This proclamation signing is an annual occurrence conducted to demonstrate the commander’s commitment to increasing the installation's education about fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 10:55
    Photo ID: 8685003
    VIRIN: 241004-F-GY077-1050
    Resolution: 5734x3823
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Fire Prevention Week starts at Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Safety
    Fire Fighters
    Awareness
    Fire Prevention Week
    Saber Nation

