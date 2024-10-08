Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sama Sama 2024 Philippine Navy Reception aboard BRP Tarlac (LD 601) [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sama Sama 2024 Philippine Navy Reception aboard BRP Tarlac (LD 601)

    SUBIC, PHILIPPINES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SUBIC, Philippines (October 7, 2024) Philippine Navy Capt. Zosimo M Bolaños, middle, speaks with U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOGWESTPAC), Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF 73), left, and Lt. Kelly Harris, CTF 73 flag aide, during a Philippine Navy hosted reception aboard Philippine Navy landing platform dock BRP Tarlac (LD 601) at Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 7, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 10:02
    Photo ID: 8684871
    VIRIN: 241007-N-ZS816-1291
    Resolution: 4716x3144
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: SUBIC, PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sama Sama 2024 Philippine Navy Reception aboard BRP Tarlac (LD 601) [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sama Sama 2024 Philippine Navy Reception aboard BRP Tarlac (LD 601)
    Sama Sama 2024 Philippine Navy Reception aboard BRP Tarlac (LD 601)
    Sama Sama 2024 Philippine Navy Reception aboard BRP Tarlac (LD 601)
    Sama Sama 2024 Philippine Navy Reception aboard BRP Tarlac (LD 601)
    Sama Sama 2024 Philippine Navy Reception aboard BRP Tarlac (LD 601)
    Sama Sama 2024 Philippine Navy Reception aboard BRP Tarlac (LD 601)
    Sama Sama 2024 Philippine Navy Reception aboard BRP Tarlac (LD 601)
    Sama Sama 2024 Philippine Navy Reception aboard BRP Tarlac (LD 601)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNavy
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    CARAT2024
    SamaSama2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download