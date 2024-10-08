Sama Sama 2024 Philippine Navy Reception aboard BRP Tarlac (LD 601)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SUBIC, Philippines (October 7, 2024) Philippine Navy Capt. Zosimo M Bolaños, middle, speaks with U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOGWESTPAC), Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF 73), left, and Lt. Kelly Harris, CTF 73 flag aide, during a Philippine Navy hosted reception aboard Philippine Navy landing platform dock BRP Tarlac (LD 601) at Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 7, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)