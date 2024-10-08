Sama Sama 2024 Philippine Navy Reception aboard BRP Tarlac (LD 601)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SUBIC, Philippines (October 7, 2024) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOGWESTPAC), Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF 73), left, Philippine Navy Capt. Zosimo M Bolaños Jr., middle left, French Navy Capt. Stephen Litzler, French Defense Attaché to the Philippines, middle right, and Lt. Kelly Haris, CTF 73 flag aide, try Balut, a classic Philippine dish during a Philippine Navy hosted reception at Sama Sama 2024 aboard Philippine Navy landing platform dock BRP Tarlac (LD 601) Oct. 7, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)