    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    French Ambassador Meeting [Image 2 of 3]

    CAMP BUTMIR, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Kuhn 

    NATO Headquarters Sarajevo

    French Ambassadors meet with Turikiye Army Col. Yildiz, NATO HQ Sarajevo Deputy Commander, on April 26, 2024, in Camp Butmir, Bosnia & Herzegovina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Kuhn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 08:10
    Photo ID: 8684481
    VIRIN: 240426-F-VB516-1545
    Resolution: 5099x3642
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: CAMP BUTMIR, BA
    TAGS

    NATO
    NHQSa

