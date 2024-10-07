Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a sea and anchor detail in Subic Bay, Philippines [Image 6 of 6]

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a sea and anchor detail in Subic Bay, Philippines

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    241006-N-CV021-1094 SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES (Oct. 6, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) ready the pilot’s ladder during a sea and anchor detail in Subic Bay, Philippines, Oct. 6. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 03:16
    Photo ID: 8684299
    VIRIN: 241006-N-CV021-1094
    Resolution: 6706x4471
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a sea and anchor detail in Subic Bay, Philippines [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Navy
    US Sailors
    USS Howard
    Command 7th Fleet

