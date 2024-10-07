Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a sea and anchor detail in Subic Bay, Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241006-N-CV021-1026 SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES (Oct. 6, 2024) Seaman Recruit Jay Davis, from Montgomery, Alabama, strikes up a line in the boatswain’s locker during a sea and anchor detail aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in Subic Bay, Philippines, Oct. 6. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)