Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a sea and anchor detail in Subic Bay, Philippines

241006-N-CV021-1031 SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES (Oct. 6, 2024) Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Dylan Hill, from Pittsburgh, left, and Fire Controlman 3rd Class Alex Radke, from Detroit, right, stands watch on the fo’c’sle during a sea and anchor detail aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in Subic Bay, Philippines, Oct. 6. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)