    KRF 15 Port Ops [Image 34 of 36]

    KRF 15 Port Ops

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Sang Yun Kim 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    At Kwangyang Port, the 19th ESC and its subordinate units managed the rotation of U.S. Army personnel and equipment arriving from the U.S., while exporting used gear and personnel, ensuring combat readiness on the Korean peninsula.

    At Kwangyang Port, the 19th ESC and its units managed the rotation of U.S. Army personnel and equipment arriving from the U.S., while exporting used gear and personnel, ensuring combat readiness on the Korean peninsula.
