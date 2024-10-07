Camp Casey Domestic Violence Awareness Month 5K Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Camp Casey held their Domestic Violence Awareness Month 5K Run at Hanson Field House, Saturday, October 5. Participants included soldiers and civilians who work on the installation, running through parts of Camp Casey as well as Camp Hovey, finishing at the starting point near the Hanson Field House. The run brings awareness by participants wearing purple in support of those who have suffered from domestic violence. Sgt. 1st Class Jenna Zephyr, U.S. Army Garrison yongsan-Casey Provost Sergeant, earned first in the women’s division and 1st Lt. Michael Todd of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, earned first in the men’s division and first overall. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Bryson Walker)