Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Casey Domestic Violence Awareness Month 5K Run [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Camp Casey Domestic Violence Awareness Month 5K Run

    DONGDUCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Camp Casey held their Domestic Violence Awareness Month 5K Run at Hanson Field House, Saturday, October 5. Participants included soldiers and civilians who work on the installation, running through parts of Camp Casey as well as Camp Hovey, finishing at the starting point near the Hanson Field House. The run brings awareness by participants wearing purple in support of those who have suffered from domestic violence. Sgt. 1st Class Jenna Zephyr, U.S. Army Garrison yongsan-Casey Provost Sergeant, earned first in the women’s division and 1st Lt. Michael Todd of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, earned first in the men’s division and first overall. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Bryson Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 02:05
    Photo ID: 8684178
    VIRIN: 241005-A-BW769-1225
    Resolution: 6167x4111
    Size: 963 KB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Casey Domestic Violence Awareness Month 5K Run [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Casey Domestic Violence Awareness Month 5K Run
    Camp Casey Domestic Violence Awareness Month 5K Run
    Camp Casey Domestic Violence Awareness Month 5K Run
    Camp Casey Domestic Violence Awareness Month 5K Run
    Camp Casey Domestic Violence Awareness Month 5K Run
    Camp Casey Domestic Violence Awareness Month 5K Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM-Pacific
    Target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download