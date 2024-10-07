Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct ship preservation efforts in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241003-N-CV021-1023 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 3, 2024) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Ian Rosa, from West Orange, New Jersey, applies primer to the bulkhead as part of ship preservation efforts aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the South China Sea, Oct. 3. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)