    SF Fleet Week 24: De Anza High School Band Visit [Image 4 of 8]

    SF Fleet Week 24: De Anza High School Band Visit

    RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Bruin Largent 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division Band perform at De Anza High School as part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 in Richmond, California, Oct. 7, 2024. SFFW, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bruin Largent)

