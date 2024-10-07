Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Naval Expeditionary Medical Command Established [Image 24 of 26]

    New Naval Expeditionary Medical Command Established

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Russell Lindsey 

    Navy Medicine Operational Training Command

    CDR Damian Storz, executive officer Naval Expeditionary Medical Warfare Development Center (NEMWDC) (right) reaches to shake the han of his former commanding officer Capt. Nichole Olson (left) during an establishment of command ceremony held Friday, Oct. 4. NEMWDC, once a detachment of the Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC) will continue its mission of unit training the Navy’s expeditionary medical components such as Expeditionary Medical Facilities (EMF), and unit training of the Emergency Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS) and the Navy’s newest component the En-Route Care System (ERCS) course.
    NMOTC continues its mission to support the warfighter with it’s five detachments and 12 training centers, with facilities in over 60 locations across the United States. These facilities support training programs in aviation, surface and undersea warfare, expeditionary forces, and special operations, providing individual medical training for the Navy, other U.S. armed forces, and allied nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Lindsey SW/AW)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 23:35
    Photo ID: 8683987
    VIRIN: 241004-N-BC658-1489
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 7.65 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, New Naval Expeditionary Medical Command Established [Image 26 of 26], by PO1 Russell Lindsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    Navy Medicine
    NMOTC
    NMFP
    Establishment of Command

