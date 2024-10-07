New Naval Expeditionary Medical Command Established

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CDR Damian Storz, executive officer Naval Expeditionary Medical Warfare Development Center (NEMWDC) (right) reaches to shake the han of his former commanding officer Capt. Nichole Olson (left) during an establishment of command ceremony held Friday, Oct. 4. NEMWDC, once a detachment of the Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC) will continue its mission of unit training the Navy’s expeditionary medical components such as Expeditionary Medical Facilities (EMF), and unit training of the Emergency Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS) and the Navy’s newest component the En-Route Care System (ERCS) course.

NMOTC continues its mission to support the warfighter with it’s five detachments and 12 training centers, with facilities in over 60 locations across the United States. These facilities support training programs in aviation, surface and undersea warfare, expeditionary forces, and special operations, providing individual medical training for the Navy, other U.S. armed forces, and allied nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Lindsey SW/AW)