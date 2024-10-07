Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Southwest Quintet | SFFW 2024 [Image 5 of 10]

    Navy Band Southwest Quintet | SFFW 2024

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Monford 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Musician 2nd Class Jordan Boydston, assigned to Navy Band Southwest, plays the flute in front of the Sunset Branch Library during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2024, October 7. SFFW, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)

