SECARMY Visits the Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Army, Hon. Christine Wormuth, visits the Philippines, August 2-3, 2024. Secretary Wormuth had bilateral meetings with Philippine defense leaders and visited soldiers from the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade and the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force. The Secretary also visited the Joint Theater Distribution Center in Subic Bay and the Manila American Cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)