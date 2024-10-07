Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECARMY Visits the Philippines [Image 10 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SECARMY Visits the Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. David Resnick 

    Secretary of the Army

    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Christine Wormuth, visits the Philippines, August 2-3, 2024. Secretary Wormuth had bilateral meetings with Philippine defense leaders and visited soldiers from the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade and the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force. The Secretary also visited the Joint Theater Distribution Center in Subic Bay and the Manila American Cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 22:18
    Photo ID: 8683897
    VIRIN: 240803-A-ZV876-2270
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 980.35 KB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECARMY Visits the Philippines [Image 12 of 12], by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECARMY Visits the Philippines
    SECARMY Visits the Philippines
    SECARMY Visits the Philippines
    SECARMY Visits the Philippines
    SECARMY Visits the Philippines
    SECARMY Visits the Philippines
    SECARMY Visits the Philippines
    SECARMY Visits the Philippines
    SECARMY Visits the Philippines
    SECARMY Visits the Philippines
    SECARMY Visits the Philippines
    SECARMY Visits the Philippines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Army
    Philippines
    US Army
    SECARMY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download