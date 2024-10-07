Secretary of the Army, Hon. Christine Wormuth, visits the Philippines, August 2-3, 2024. Secretary Wormuth had bilateral meetings with Philippine defense leaders and visited soldiers from the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade and the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force. The Secretary also visited the Joint Theater Distribution Center in Subic Bay and the Manila American Cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 22:18
|Photo ID:
|8683897
|VIRIN:
|240803-A-ZV876-2270
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|980.35 KB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECARMY Visits the Philippines [Image 12 of 12], by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.