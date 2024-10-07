Millennium Cohort Study Launches Follow-up Survey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Oct. 7, 2024) The Millennium Cohort Study has enrolled participants from all branches of the U.S. military, including active duty, reserve, and National Guard members since 2001. The study examines a broad range of health outcomes, including mental health, physical health, and chronic diseases, to identify risks and develop strategies to enhance the wellbeing of military personnel. The Millennium Cohort Study is the largest and longest-running health study in military history and spans multiple generations of warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez/released)