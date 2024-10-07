2024 Military Review

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier salutes during the 2024 New Jersey National Guard Military Review at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, New Jersey, Oct. 6, 2024. The Military Review is a tradition that allows the governor as commander-in-chief to review the Soldiers and Airmen of the New Jersey National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)