A Veteran salutes during the 2024 New Jersey National Guard Military Review at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, New Jersey, Oct. 6, 2024. The Military Review is a tradition that allows the governor as commander-in-chief to review the Soldiers and Airmen of the New Jersey National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 19:19
|Photo ID:
|8683645
|VIRIN:
|241006-Z-NI803-1055
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.47 MB
|Location:
|SEA GIRT, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Military Review [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Matthew Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.