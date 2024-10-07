SPC(P) Atchinson conducts a blood sweep of an incoming patient to the ATLS section of the 36th FRSD during Operation Nomad.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 18:32
|Photo ID:
|8683568
|VIRIN:
|240530-A-UI170-8979
|Resolution:
|688x438
|Size:
|86.67 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|KILLEEN, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Nomad, by SPC Bailey Atchison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
