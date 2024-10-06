Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I Am Navy Medicine – and Hispanic Heritage – assigned to NHB/NMRTC Bremerton [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    I Am Navy Medicine – and Hispanic Heritage – assigned to NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Dedicated and Diverse…In conjunction with October recognized by the Department of Defense as [National] Hispanic Heritage Month, with the theme, ‘Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together,’ Lt. Renzo Sobrevilla (right), NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Material Management Department head, Medical Service Corps officer and Lima, Peru native, notes that the premise is directly applicable to his responsibility at NHB which is dedicated to ensuring that the right material, contracted services and healthcare equipment are in the right place at the right time to provide medical and dental care to active duty, retirees and their families at NHB and three branch health clinics (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 17:10
    Photo ID: 8683455
    VIRIN: 241007-N-HU933-2002
    Resolution: 4628x3731
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Am Navy Medicine – and Hispanic Heritage – assigned to NHB/NMRTC Bremerton [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    I Am Navy Medicine – and Hispanic Heritage – assigned to NHB/NMRTC Bremerton
    I Am Navy Medicine – and Hispanic Heritage – assigned to NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    I Am Navy Medicine &ndash; and Hispanic Heritage &ndash; assigned to NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Navy Medicine
    Medical Service Corps
    DHA
    nhb
    nmrtc bremerton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download