I Am Navy Medicine – and Hispanic Heritage – assigned to NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

Dedicated and Diverse…In conjunction with October recognized by the Department of Defense as [National] Hispanic Heritage Month, with the theme, ‘Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together,’ Lt. Renzo Sobrevilla (right), NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Material Management Department head, Medical Service Corps officer and Lima, Peru native, notes that the premise is directly applicable to his responsibility at NHB which is dedicated to ensuring that the right material, contracted services and healthcare equipment are in the right place at the right time to provide medical and dental care to active duty, retirees and their families at NHB and three branch health clinics (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).