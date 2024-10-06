I Am Navy Medicine – and Hispanic Heritage – assigned to NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Looking into it…For Lt. Renzo D. Sobrevilla, Naval Hospital Bremerton Materiel Management Department head and Medical Service Corps officer from Lima Peru, recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month - from September 15 to October 15 - provides the opportunity to appreciate the vibrant contributions of Hispanic Americans and celebrate the rich cultures, histories, and traditions of the Hispanic community. “I value the diversity of the Hispanic diaspora. I appreciate the influence of countries which have contributed immensely to the arts and culture in the U.S,” said Sobrevilla, who joined the Navy in 2007 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).