    I Am Navy Medicine – and Hispanic Heritage – assigned to NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

    I Am Navy Medicine – and Hispanic Heritage – assigned to NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Looking into it…For Lt. Renzo D. Sobrevilla, Naval Hospital Bremerton Materiel Management Department head and Medical Service Corps officer from Lima Peru, recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month - from September 15 to October 15 - provides the opportunity to appreciate the vibrant contributions of Hispanic Americans and celebrate the rich cultures, histories, and traditions of the Hispanic community. “I value the diversity of the Hispanic diaspora. I appreciate the influence of countries which have contributed immensely to the arts and culture in the U.S,” said Sobrevilla, who joined the Navy in 2007 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 17:10
    Photo ID: 8683453
    VIRIN: 241007-N-HU933-1001
    Resolution: 5268x4000
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, I Am Navy Medicine – and Hispanic Heritage – assigned to NHB/NMRTC Bremerton [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Navy Medicine
    Medical Service Corps
    DHA
    nhb
    nmrtc bremerton

