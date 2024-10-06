Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex recognizes year of the first line supervisor monthly award winners

Col. Jeffrey Anderson, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex deputy commander presents the Year of the First Line Supervisor Award to James Robinson, 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group production superintendent in recognition of integrity, service, and excellence in mission directives during the month of August, Sept. 23, 2024, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 16:23
|Photo ID:
|8683337
|VIRIN:
|240923-F-F3233-1007
|Resolution:
|2289x2695
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
