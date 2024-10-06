Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Hispanic Heritage Month: Peruvian American lieutenant leads by example

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Kyler Hood 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Lt. Javier Lopez Coronado, the environmental health department head for Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit 6, is featured in support of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which honors the achievements and contributions of Americans who trace their origin or descent to Mexico, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Central and South America, and other Spanish cultures. Currently, more than 14% of the Department of the Navy's total force shares Hispanic descent. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 16:10
    VIRIN: 240923-O-RD674-9809
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: LIMA, PE
    Hometown: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Peru
    National Hispanic Heritage Month
    Javier Lopez Coronado
    Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit 6

