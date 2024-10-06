Lt. Javier Lopez Coronado, the environmental health department head for Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit 6, is featured in support of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which honors the achievements and contributions of Americans who trace their origin or descent to Mexico, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Central and South America, and other Spanish cultures. Currently, more than 14% of the Department of the Navy's total force shares Hispanic descent. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)
National Hispanic Heritage Month: Peruvian American lieutenant leads by example
